Emotional letter from ST employee: 100 suicides so far

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

An ST employee of the central bus stand in Aurangabad has made an emotional appeal to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that the employees are the backbone of ST. But they are being ignored. It is affecting ST’s revenue. To date, 100 employees have committed suicide.

The employee's name is Machhindra Bankar. He sent a letter to the CM on Wednesday. In the letter, he said that ST is an organization that serves the masses and operates on a service-oriented basis. The driver, conductor and mechanic are the backbone of ST. Since the government has deliberately ignored these three elements for many years, many employees are committing suicide. The employees also have to deal with irregular and meager salary, oppressive laws of ST. Bankar has demanded that ST should be merged with the state government.