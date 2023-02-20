Employees go on indefinite strike in Bamu

Aurangabad: The employees of the academic and administrative departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday started an indefinite strike for their different demands including the implementation old pension scheme.

State unit vice-president of Karmachari Mahasangh Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the bandh received a good response from the employees on the first day today.

He said that the agitations were held many times from the local to State level for the demands. The university staffers staged token agitations from February 16 onwards. However, nothing was done except giving empty promises. Dr Pathrikar said that this made us go into indefinite agitation from today.

Meanwhile, the leader of Dr BAMU College Teachers Organisation (BAMUCTO) Dr Vikram Khilare, Bharat Khandare and others met the agitators and declared their support.

Joint director of Higher Education Dr Surendra Thakure urged the employees to call off the agitation as the State Government is positive about their demands. The employees continued agitation no firm assurance was given to them.

No impact on assessment

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the demands of the employees were forwarded to the State Government and the strike of the employees had no impact on answer book assessments.