Encounter leaves stolen 5 kg gold, 32 kg silver in mystery

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: The mystery of stolen gold and silver has now increased due to the encounter and death of the main mastermind of the dacoity Amol Baburao Khotkar (38) last night.

The dacoits made off with 5.5 kg of gold ornaments and 32 kg of silver from the house of businessman Santosh Ladda. Out of which, only 20 tolas of gold have been recovered by the police so far. It has become a challenge for the police to investigate to whom he gave the gold.

All five of the accomplices of Amol, who were detained for the past two days due to the encounter, were arrested at 4.30 am on Tuesday. The crime branch produced them in court at 2.30 pm. In a hearing that lasted for about 25 minutes, the court directly ordered a full 14-day police custody.

The police were able to recover only 20 tolas of gold from the five accused.The stolen 5.5 kg gold jewellery from Ladda's cupboard and locker, included bangles, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, ear chandeliers, , waist belts, mangalsutra, gold chains, pot-mangalsutra, rings, diamond jewellery, biscuits, coins and 32 kg of silver items included pots, plates, bowls, spoons, idols of gods, coins, biscuits and Rs 70,000 in cash was stolen.

Who gave information about Ladda?

While presenting his side in the court, the dacoit suspected that most of the gold was kept in other States or sold. Moreover, since this dacoity was impossible without information, the police have not yet revealed who gave information about Ladda to Amol and Yogesh. The police told the court that they are yet to find out.

Autopsy continues till late night

Meanwhile, the autopsy of Amol's body, which started at 8 pm at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) continued until late at night. Officials of SID and CID also rushed to the GMCH. The autopsy was started after the panchnama in the presence of the magistrate.

Doubt about giving gold to close person

The question of where Amol kept the gold remained unanswered on Tuesday. The police suspect that he kept it with a close person. For this, his girlfriend will be questioned on May 28.