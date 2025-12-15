Encroachment demolition drive takes violent turn in Jayakwadi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The encroachment demolition drive being implemented by the Jayakwadi Irrigation Department in the market area of Jayakwadi village in Paithan tehsil took a violent turn at 11 am on Monday.

After angry property owners and villagers opposed the drive while the administration remained firm on its stance. Some protesters pelted the JCB machine with stones, prompting the police to use mild force to bring the situation under control.

Following the demolition of government residences in Jayakwadi, the Irrigation Department team, accompanied by a large police contingent, arrived at the market area at 11 am today to remove encroachments.

The villagers present protested against the action and staged a sit-in on the Paithan-Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar road.

Chaos ensued when some protesters pelted the JCB machine with stones. The police then used mild force to bring the situation under control.

Assistant Police Inspector Ishwar Jagdale immediately brought the situation under control, but the area remains tense.

Following this incident, the encroachment removal drive was suspended for the rest of the day. Executive Engineer of the Department Prashant Sant, Assistant Police Inspector Ishwar Jagdale, Nayab Tehsildar Rahul Bansod, former MLA Sanjay Waghchaure and hundreds of villagers were present at the time.

Villagers take aggressive stance; another meeting of officials

The protesters claimed that the houses in 'Rahul Nagar' were their rightful properties, which existed for 50 years. They argued that since funds from the housing scheme had been spent there, these were not 'encroachments'. The villagers said that they would not allow their houses to be demolished under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, discussions continued throughout the day between the Irrigation Department officials and the villagers to defuse the tension in the village. Another meeting is scheduled for the morning of December 16 regarding this matter.