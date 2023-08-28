Engg vacant seats show declining in M’wada

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The engineering undergraduate courses in the Marathwada have shown a 12 per cent decline in vacant seats this year compared to the last two years.

Over 4,000 seats were vacant at the end of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round -III for the academic year 2021-2022.

There were 8,381 seats last year for the admissions. A total of 57 per cent of seats were filled last year.

This time around, over 3,000 seats are vacant at the end of CAP-round-III for the academic year 2023-24. This shows 10 to 12 per cent decline in vacant seats.

Joint director of Technical Education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region) Dr Umesh Nagdeve said that the vacant seats showed a gradual decline in the region in the post-Covid situation. He said that there are 8,381 seats in 27 Engineering colleges in the region for the current academic year. Dr. Umesh Nagdeve hoped that the percentage of admissions after the institution-level round would increase. “However, it is difficult to give the exact per centage of the increase until the admission process is over,” he said.

This year, the number of vacancies is 3,091 which is less than by 897 seats compared to last year. More than 67 per cent of seats were filled so far. The reasons decline included the introduction new branches like Data Science, Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning and reducing the intake of non-demanding branches and holding the admission process on time. The admission process was delayed in 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid outbreak in 2020 and 2021.

Box

The district-wise number of vacant seats at the end of CAP round III is as follows

District------no institute------intake----admitted-- vacant

Chh Sambhajinagar-11--------3,841-----2,910------931

Beed------------------03---------960------390-------570

Jalna------------------02-----------270------164-----106

Latur------------------03----------900--------329----571

Nanded----------------04-----------1630----1117----531

Dharashiv-------------03-----------570--------275---295

Parbhnai---------------01-----------210-------105----105

Total--------------------27-----------8,381----5,290---3,091 (excluding cancelled seats)

Box

Only 566 seats claimed in EWS

There are 824 seats reserved in the eight districts for the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) while only 566 candidates availed of the benefit of the reservation. The highest number of seats were claimed in the district (295) while the lowest was in Parbhani (12).

Box

200 candidates get the benefit of TFWS

A total of 230 seats were reserved for poor students who cannot pay the fees under the Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme (TFWS). Of them, 200 students took benefit of the TFWS.