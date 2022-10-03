Engine of politics derails at local railway station

Aurangabad, Oct 3:

Although it was the function to lay the foundation stone of the Pit Line at the railway station, today morning, the political leaders seem to be utilising the platform to pass comments or threw tantrums. The audience and others present at the function mentioned that the engine of politics had been derailed from the track during the function.

While expressing views the MP Imtiaz Jaleel seeing in the direction of the union railway

minister said, “Bahot Derse Darpe Aankhen Lagi Thi; Aate Aate Bahot Der Kardi,” He also said that we had heard the slogan,”Ache Din Aane Wale Hai”. Now with the arrival of the railway minister in the city, I hope the Aurangabad Railway will definitely see ‘Ache Din’ in future. ‘

The MP also spoke on the train status in Marathwada and expressed his concern over the absence of the railway network in the region.

The union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve started his speech by targeting the MP. Danve said, “The absence of railway network in Marathwada is not Britishers, but due to its inclusion in the Nizam regime. Nizam was not in need of the railway, but now Modi Government has been elected and the railway network in Marathwada will witness expansion.”

He further questioned the MP saying that he should have made for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, not for Aurangabad.

“ The works of laying double tracks and electrification have been settled. The demand of merging SCR’s Nanded Division with Central Railway is a political issue. If it is resolved now then what we will tell to people in the next elections,” underlined Raosaheb Danve adding that nowadays Ambadas Danve is also

pin-pointing.

It may be noted the MLC Ambadas Danve while speaking mentioned that Bhagwat Karad has mentioned in his speech that our government has been elected in the state under the leadership of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

I will conclude my speech: Karad

While addressing the audience, the union minister of state (finance) Karad was making

various demands. Later on, he said, “The demands are huge, but I will not speak more as Danve Sahab is seeing towards me.”

He then concluded his speech in a minute by claiming that the railway minister has come for the first time in the city.

After finishing of the programme, MP Jaleel pointed out that his claim was false.