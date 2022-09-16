Engineer arrested for making fake profile of girl

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

A software engineer while studying had a friendship with a girl and defamed her by making her fake profile on the social media after the breakup. The cyber police have arrested the accused. He has been remanded in the police custody till September 17, said cyber police station PI Gautam Patare.

Police said, accused software Yogesh Vishwambhar Lale (24) and the victim were friends in the college. However, a dispute arouse between them and the girl stopped talking with Yogesh.

Enraged over it, Yogesh for the past one and a half years used to frequently chase her. A case was also registered against him with Jawaharnagar plice station.

Still, he continued to call her on phone and send her message. He also make her fake profile on the social media and defamed her.

Fed up of constant torture, the girl lodged a complaint with cyber police station.

After the case was registered, the police checked the technical evidence and traced Yogesh at Pune. He was immediately arrested. He has been remanded in police custody till September 17.

During investigation, it was found that the accused used the websites named Pinrest, youth for work and others to defame the girl by creating her fake profile. He also molested her through the phone calls and text messages.

The action was executed under the guidance of ACP Vishal Dhume by PI Patare, PSI Chavan, Sham Gaikwad, Amol Sontakke, Pravin Kurhade, Amol Deshmukh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Sangeeta Dube, Sonali Wadnere, Sunita Cheke and others.