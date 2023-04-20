Engineering inspecting railway tracks robbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An engineer inspecting the railway tracks between the Shivajinagar area and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station was robbed by two persons on Wednesday morning. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

Police said Popat Karbhari Nalawade works as a keyman senior section engineer. On April 19, he was inspecting the tracks at around 10 am. Two unidentified persons came near him and started beating him. They took Rs 720 from his pocket and tried to snatch his mobile phone. Nalawade bit the hand of one of the thieves due to which they fled away from the scene. Hence, his mobile phone was saved. Under the guidance of PI Vynakatesh Kendre, PSI Santosh Raut is further investigating the case.