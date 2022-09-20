English Literacy Day at Candid

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 20, 2022

English Literacy Day at Candid

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

Candid School celebrated English Literary Day, recently. Spell bee, pronunciation, what’s the good word, name the poet/ poetess, proverbs, simile, synonyms and antonyms were covered in order to enhance the English language skills of the students.

Judges were assistant professor at Marathwada College of Education, Aurangabad Dr Tanveer Khan and director of Hallmark School Dr Abdullah Aljilaani.

