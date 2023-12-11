English schools to take out Morach to Assembly on Dec 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) will take out a morcha and demonstrate at the State Assembly Winter Session in Nagpur, on December 13 for their different demands including the reimbursement of tuition fees of students admitted on the seats reserved under Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Founder president of MESTA Dr Sanjayrao Tayde Patil said that the RTE tuition fees of Rs 1800 crore of English schools were pending with the Government for five years.

He said that after the morcha, they would demonstrate at Yashwant Stadium in Nagpur between 11 am and 4 pm on Tuesday.

The other demands included provision should be made to use discretionary fund of MPs and MLAs for the development of English schools, exemption of English schools from unnecessary online works, separate protection law should be made for the schools and non-commercial electricity bill, property tax and water charges should be levied to the schools.

MESTA State (women unit) president Sudarshana Trigunai and State president Dr Namdevrao Dalvi appealed to all English school trustees to participate in the agitation.