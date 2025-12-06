English translation of 'Rugnanchya Chashmyatoon' book to be released today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Unveiling Healing’, translated from the Marathi book 'Rugnanchya Chashmyatoon', will be released in a programme to be held at the auditorium of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Research Institute, at 4 pm, on December 7.

Dr Shubhada Rathi-Lohiya has written the book in Marathi, while Dr Kajal Mundada has translated it into English.

Dr Mangala Borkar, the head of the Department of Geriatrics, Government Medical College and Hospital, will release the book.

Associate Professor of Government Dental College and Hospital, Dr Shirish Khedgikar, will comment on this book. Dr Shubhada Rathi-Lohia, Rameshwar Rathi, Dr Kajal Bhandari-Mundada and Kamala Rathi have appealed to all to attend the programme.