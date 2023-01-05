Enraged in-laws beat doctor over family dispute

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against five members including a father-in-law on the charge of mercilessly beating a doctor, following a personal enmity, in Bajajnagar on Tuesday.

The complainant Dr Shaikh Jamil Shaikh Basheer (32, Borgaon-Sarwani in Sillod tehsil) is having a family dispute with his wife and their case is underway in the Gangapur Court. Meanwhile, to settle the dispute, the victim went in his car (MH 20 FP 9445) to Kamlapur. The meeting with his in-laws was arranged at Azam Bhai’s house on Tuesday.

The victim’s father-in-law Daulat Khan Pathan, sons-in-law Amer Khan Pathan and Zubair Khan Pathan, Rehan Patel and Soeb (full name not ascertained) were present in the meeting, but the negotiation failed. Hence the victim boarded his car and proceeded to Borgaon. When he was waiting in the car at Bajajnagar’s Maharana Pratap Chowk signal at 3.30 pm, all the above five accused (including father-in-law) pounced on his car. They smashed the glasses of his car with wooden sticks. Later on, Rehan and Soeb also mercilessly beat the doctor who sustained severe injuries in his head, hands and back. After committing the crime, all of them fled away in their car. Dr Jameel sustained four stitches during the treatment. Acting upon the complaint, the police started to search for the accused. Further investigation is on.