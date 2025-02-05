Enrich personality by reading books: Hemant Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The more hard work you do as a student, the brighter your future will be, otherwise, you will have to face many difficulties. Students should immerse themselves in books instead of using shortcut methods to study on a mobile phone. This is the only way to enrich your personality and gain intellectual depth, said the famous actor Hemant Patil.

He was speaking at the recently held prize distribution programme of the annual gathering Yuva Rang 2025 at S B College of Arts and Commerce. Joint Secretary of the SBES Dr Rashmi Borikar, Principal Dr Anand Chaudhary, gathering head and Vice Principal Dr Sandeep Chaudhary and Vice Principal Seema Siddiqui were present.

Hemant Patil said that one may come across many situations in life that may cause one to go astray.

“For this, focus on the goal and work as hard as you can,” he said. Dr Sandeep Chaudhary gave an introduction.

Dr Vrinda Deshpande conducted the proceedings of the programme. The dignitaries gave away the prizes to the winners of various competitions.