Enthusiastic response to dance competition

Aurangabad, Sep 6:

The Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Mandir Rajabazar along with the Pulak Manch Parivar under the Paryushan Parva organised a State level Mahaarti dance competition at Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan on Monday. The event was held in the presence of acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj.

In all, 16 groups participated in this competition. The contestants performed an aarti and dance performance in colourful costumes. The first prize was awarded to Adinath Group, Arihantnagar. The Ahimsa Group M-2 bagged the second prize while Rajamayura Group got the third rank. Amol Khandale, Sagar Jagdhane and Alpa Shah judged the event. A cash prize of 31,000 was awarded to this group. The group then handed over the prize money to Vinod Jain and Umesh Jain as a help for the construction work of Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj Nirmeet Jinsharam Tirtha. Chaturmas president Lalit Patni, working president Mahaveer Patni, Prakash Ajmera, Sunil Kala Suchit Bakliwal, Sagar Patni and others were present.