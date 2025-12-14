Entrepreneur Madhav Bhogle passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Entrepreneur Madhav Yashwant Bhogle (65), a resident of Yogeshwar, Plot No. 100, Jyotinagar, passed away on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sons-in-laws, and grandchildren.

He was the father of Maneka Rohit Deshpande and Supriya Yuvraj Khedkar. He was the brother of entrepreneurs Ram Bhogle, Mukund Bhogle, and Nityanand Bhogle, and the father-in-law of Dr. Rajiv Khedkar and Vivek Deshpande.

His last rites were performed at the Pratapnagar crematorium.

(Photo)