Entrepreneur Madhav Bhogle passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 14, 2025 18:45 IST2025-12-14T18:45:02+5:302025-12-14T18:45:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Entrepreneur Madhav Yashwant Bhogle (65), a resident of Yogeshwar, Plot No. 100, Jyotinagar, passed away on Sunday morning after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, sons-in-laws, and grandchildren.
He was the father of Maneka Rohit Deshpande and Supriya Yuvraj Khedkar. He was the brother of entrepreneurs Ram Bhogle, Mukund Bhogle, and Nityanand Bhogle, and the father-in-law of Dr. Rajiv Khedkar and Vivek Deshpande.
His last rites were performed at the Pratapnagar crematorium.
