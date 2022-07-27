Entrepreneur Priyanka Agarwal Mehta felicitated

Aurangabad, July 27:

Entrepreneur Priyanka Agarwal Mehta, a resident of Ahmedabad was felicitated by the hands of union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a national event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi on July 25.

Five women startups recognized by the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) under FICCI including Agritech ‘Rongo’ founded by Priyanka that provides weekly advisory to farmers across India were recognized for the inspiring work in the programme. On the occasion, the minister launched a dossier for women entrepreneurship and trade compiling of the Central government startup policies geared towards women and a step by step guide on how to avail them.