Entrepreneurs express their desire to invest in city

'Milaf' seminar of Jito organization was a success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned entrepreneurs of the country expressed their desire to invest in automobiles, robotic automation, solar, IT sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city. They expressed hope that there will be different agreements in this regard in the coming time. This was the result of the seminar organized by Jito organization in the city on March 4-5.

The two-day seminar 'Milap' saw more than 150 manufacturers, entrepreneurs from across the country participating in this programme. Abhay Srishrimal, international president of Jito, Ketan Shah, CEO of Panini Advisors, Ashish Surana, CEO Acrobatics, Kishore Dongaonkar, vice president of Reliance, Shiv Prasad Jaju, CEO of Pawan Group were prominently present. Jito local branch president Paras Ostwal, secretary Dinesh Mutha, convener Rajnish Kataria, Darshan Sancheti gave a detailed presentation on the potential of the city and the conducive environment for the industry. Jito founder president Pukhraj Pagaria, Maharashtra vice president Ravi Khivansara, Nikhil Khivansara, and others were present.