Entrepreneurs invited to Garje Marathi Global Excellence summit in New Jersey

Focus on Maharashtra's economic development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Garje Marathi Global (GMG) will be holding its second Global Excellence Summit on August 3 and 4, at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center. The summit aims to connect Marathi entrepreneurs worldwide and promote economic development in Maharashtra.

Sandip Padhy, founder member and director of GMG (USA), interacted with entrepreneurs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to discuss the summit's details. The event will feature brainstorming sessions for Maharashtra's economic growth, with guidance from prominent figures like Pramod Chaudhary and Padmbhushan Jyeshtharaj Joshi.

The two-day summit will also explore new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and hold discussions on cybersecurity. Social workers Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Manda Amte are also expected to participate. Organizers anticipate over 1500 attendees to participate in the event.