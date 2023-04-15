Entrepreneurs threaten agitation over electricity price hike

Agitation to start from April 17 demanding withdrawal of price hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The electricity tariff hike implemented by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) from April 1 will break the backs of small entrepreneurs. Not only this, since this decision is hampering the growth of industries in Maharashtra, The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), has warned of holding an agitation from April 17, for the demand that this electricity price hike should be withdrawn immediately.

About five thousand small and big industries are working in all the industrial estates of Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra, Railway Station and Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The electricity tariffs in Maharashtra are high as compared to other states. CMIA and MASSIA organizations had opposed the electricity tariff hike proposal of MSEDCL in January due to high electricity rates. Despite this opposition, the Electricity Regulatory Commission accepted MSEDCL’s proposal to increase the electricity tariff. Thus the electricity consumers in Maharashtra will get increased bills for the month of May. Small scale industries will not be able to compete with industries in other states due to increase in electricity rates.

Entrepreneurs are faced with the question of how to sustain their small scale business for those who are already operating on low margins. Hence Massia recently issued a statement to the chief engineer of MSEDCL and warned them to withdraw the electricity tariff hike, otherwise they would go on indefinite hunger strike in front of MSEDCL office.