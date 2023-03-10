Entrepreneurs urge CM to maintain social harmony amidst renaming controversy

- Industrialists concerned over attempt to create social unrest in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an attempt to prevent social unrest amidst the controversy surrounding the renaming of the city, the organization of entrepreneurs in Aurangabad, 'Aurangabad First,' has sent a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to bring together leaders of all ideologies and resolve the issue amicably.

Former president of 'Aurangabad First' entrepreneur Mansingh Pawar, current president Prashant Deshpande and other members have emphasized the importance of maintaining social harmony amidst conflicting statements and potential discomfort among the general public.

The letter said that no one can afford any kind of social unrest in the cities at present. The first impact of unrest is unfortunately on trade, industry, tourism, and in turn the daily livelihood of the common man. The organization requested that the leaders of all ideologies be called together to put an end to the uncertainty created by the situation and sort out relevant issues in harmony.

The name change has caused tension in the city, with supporters and opponents making loud statements and responding with agitations and protests. Sources have reported that the intelligence department has warned of an attempt to create social unrest and that youths are being instigated more in the movement. A riot-like situation may arise at any time, and additional security measures will be required.

Police administration under stress

Due to the ongoing agitation, the police administration has come under a lot of stress. The police have increased patrolling in all police station limits and cyber police are keeping an eye on controversial posts from going viral on social media.

W20 created positive atmosphere

Despite the tension, the recent W20 meeting has created a positive atmosphere about the city at the national and international levels. The hopes of promoting the city's name globally in a more effective way have been raised, and both sides are urged to take a friendly stance to resolve the situation and maintain peace in the city.