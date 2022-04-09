Entrepreneurship & Skills Development Centre started 3 short-term courses

Aurangabad, April 9:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu)’s Entrepreneurship and Skills Development Centre (ESDC) has launched three new short-term courses.

The ESDC, is a joint initiative of Aurangabad Electricals Limited (AEL) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), started recently to provide a platform for rural students of disadvantaged and differently-abled groups to achieve academic excellence with in-built employability.

Centre coordinator Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the Centre had started the admission process for the three new short term courses. The names of the courses are certificate Course in Managerial Skill Development And Entrepreneurship; Certificate Course in Technical and Engineering Skills and certificate Course in Tools For Manufacturing Process Improvement Including Industry 4.0.

He said that training entrepreneurship and skills development training would be imparted to students, managers and employees from the industries. The duration of each course is six months and the intake is 30.

Graduates of any stream or manager and employees working in industries would be able to take admissions. The details is available on the university’s portal. For details, one may contact Dr Sarwade, Nivrutti Gajbhare and Dr Kunal Dutta.