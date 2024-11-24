EPFO Update: UAN Activation and Aadhaar Linking Mandatory by November 30 for ELI Scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, November 24: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has instructed employers covered under the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) to activate Universal Account Numbers (UAN) and link employees' bank accounts with Aadhaar by November 30. This is to ensure eligibility for the Employment-Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in the union Budget.

The directive requires all EPFO subscribers to have a UAN linked to their Aadhaar, which must be activated via the Member Portal. This will allow employees to access various EPFO services, such as viewing PF passbooks, submitting claims, and tracking transactions in real time. The activation process is simple and can be completed using an Aadhaar-based One-Time Password (OTP). Additionally, to enable the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of subsidies under the ELI scheme, employers must also ensure that employees’ bank accounts are seeded with Aadhaar details. EPFO has urged employers to complete these tasks for all employees joining in the current financial year by the end of November, ensuring timely benefits.