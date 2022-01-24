EPFO RO choses online mode during pandemic, Members don’t have to visit office in person, Many claims, pension issues solved virtually

Aurangabad, Jan 24: The Aurangabad Regional Office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has settled 2,13,328 claims amounting to Rs 692.24 crore during the year 2020-2021 including 46,121 Covid-19 advance claims and 3104 pension claims. Pension to the tune of Rs 104.09 crore was disbursed among approximately 65,000 pensioners, said Regional PF Commissioner-1 Jagdish Tambe.

Further 1,96,972 claims amounting to Rs 550.11 crore have been settled during the year 2021-2022 (upto 31.12.21) including 55,061 Covid-19 advance claims and 2283 pension claims. Pension worth Rs 84.37 crore was disbursed to more than 67,000 pensioners.

The RO ensured the recovery of Rs 169.70 crore in the year 2020-21 and Rs 22.91 crore in the year 2021-22 (upto 31.12.2021) against outstanding dues from various defaulting establishments

A total of 4559 grievances under EPFiGMS and 90 grievances under CPGRAM were settled in the year 2020-21 and 4720 grievances under EPFiGMS and 141 grievances under CPGRAM were settled in the year 2021-22 (upto December-21). Also 24 hours online Grievance facility is available to all EPF members to raise and solve issues through Grievance portal and email. A WhatsApp Grievance number facilitates interaction and redressal of EPF account and benefit related issues without having the need to visit PF Office or worry about social distancing under Covid-19.

In order to facilitate interaction with stakeholders during Corona pandemic, a WebEx link has been operational on trial basis. This link is expected to be used for addressing the issues faced by the stakeholders in general and members and pensioners in particular. As the members/pensioners may not be resourceful enough this facility has been made available through the employers. This link is live from 10 am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday excluding closed holidays).

Updation of members details (name, date of birth) has been done in respect of 1,77,546 members through online mode only. The members are not required to visit PF office any more as most of the facilities are available online. The pensioners are required to submit life certificate online.