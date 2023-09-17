Establishment of incubation center at ITI Jalna in collaboration with MAGIC

The incubation center will be set up on a 10,000 sq ft space at ITI Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of a Magic - ITI Incubation Center at Jalna, the first incubation center in the country to be established at a Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

A total fund of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned to establish this centre. This will be a district level project implemented through public private partnership between the state skill, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation department of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society and Magic, a startup incubator based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The incubation center will be set up on a 10,000 sq ft space at Government ITI Jalna. It will provide a comprehensive platform for the department to discover innovations from all sectors of society, with the aim of increasing innovation and entrepreneurship for students, staff, and new entrepreneurs of 8 government and 4 private ITIs in Jalna district.

The incubation center will provide startups with access to facilities such as prototypes, models, testing labs, and other facilities. It will also provide mentorship and guidance from experienced entrepreneurs and mentors.

The establishment of the incubation center is expected to boost innovation and entrepreneurship in Jalna district and help create new jobs. It will also provide students and staff of ITIs with an opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and develop their entrepreneurial skills. The incubation center is expected to be operational by early 2024, said the officials.