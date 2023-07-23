Ethics must be followed while using AI technology: Dr K C Santosh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasing day by day, and everyone needs to practice ethics while using AI technology," said Dr K C Santosh, head of the Computer Department at the University of South Dakota.

He was speaking in a lecture on 'Artificial Intelligence’ organised at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM University on Saturday.

Dr Santosh said that we must consider how AI can be employed for positive purposes across all fields.

“Students from diverse educational backgrounds can utilize AI to enhance the quality of life. There are ample opportunities for young individuals in AI research, where they can conduct socially beneficial studies. Tomorrow's era will be AI-driven,” Dr Santosh said.

Chancellor of the university Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dr Geeta Latkar, Principals, Professors, students and all other concerned individuals were present.

Dr Sonal Deshmukh and Madhuri Kawarkhe worked for the success of the event. Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra proposed a vote of thanks