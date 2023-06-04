Even strong winds could not deter devotees

Shiv Mahapuran Katha: Six devotees injured, tent damaged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an extraordinary display of devotion, strong winds failed to deter the devotees who gathered to listen to the Shiv Mahapuran Katha at the Shri Balaji Sansthan ground in Jadhavwadi. Despite the challenging weather conditions, the devotees patiently waited for over an hour, determined to hear the spiritual discourse by Pandit Pradeep Mishra on Sunday. However, amidst the winds and dust, six devotees sustained minor injuries.

Thousands of devotees had assembled in the mandap of Shiv Mahapuran since 8 am. However, around 12:50 pm, dark clouds covered the area, and a strong gale ensued, enveloping the surroundings in dust. The visibility was severely hampered, and the cloths covering the pavilions around the mandap were torn and carried away by the wind.

Nevertheless, the devotees managed to find safety outside the pavilions, though six people suffered minor injuries. These women were immediately admitted to a hospital. Undeterred by this, the devotees remained steadfast in their dedication. After about an hour and a half, the storm subsided, allowing the storytelling of Shiv Mahapuran to commence.

700 patients in four days

Over the course of four days, a team of doctors and nurses from the municipal health department provided medical assistance at the event. They attended to approximately 700 patients, many of whom exhibited symptoms such as headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and fever, which were attributed to heat exposure.