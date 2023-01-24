EVs trend not a worry for oil companies

-IOC executive director and state head Anirban Ghosh

Aurangabad: Although electric vehicles are gaining in popularity in India, the trend is not worrying oil companies. There will be no reduction in the consumption of petrol and diesel in the next 25 years, said Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), executive director and state head of Maharashtra and Goa, Anirban Ghosh, during a press conference in Aurangabad on Tuesday.

Ghosh visited Aurangabad for the launch of Xtragreen diesel in its retail outlet Dakshata Petrol Pump, in Aurangabad. When quizzed whether EVs pose a threat to the oil industry, he said that “I don’t think it will have any impact on our business. Every form of energy including electric, petrol, diesel, LPG, CNG and Hydrogen has its utility. Moreover in the Indian context the per capita energy consumption is much lower than world standards. Overall the energy consumption in the country will grow. The IOC is celebrating this year of crafting a green future. The oil major aims to become a net zero emission company by 2046. Chief general manager (LPG) Anoop Samantray, general manager (Retail Sales) Sanjay Semwal, divisional retail sales head, Suresh Iyer, deputy GM, (Aurangabad) Rakesh Kumar Saroj, divisional LPG sales head, Chetan Patwari and other officials were present.

300 EV charging stations

Indian Oil has installed 300 EV charging stations at retail outlets and 180 more are planned till March 2023. In Aurangabad district EV charging facility is available at 15 outlets and 9 more will be added very soon.

Rs 1500 crore investment in Maharashtra

IO has 9 aviation fuel stations in the State including Aurangabad. The company plans to invest around Rs 1500 crores in Maharashtra in next 3-4 years, on up gradation of supply locations, aviation fuel stations and development of new retail outlets.

Koyali-Manamd- Solapur- Ahmednagar pipeline

The 747 km long product pipeline starting from Koyali refinery at Baroda traversing through 12 districts in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra will have pumping facilities at Dumad, Songarh and Manmad and delivery facilities at Manmad, Ahmednagar and Solapur. Major upgradation plan at Manmad terminal, Solapur terminal and Ahmednagar depot.