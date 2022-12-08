Ex-members of authorities & bodies asked to surrender letterheads

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasahed Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has asked the former members' authorities and bodies to submit their letterheads and visiting cards within seven days.

It may be noted that the elected members of various authorities and bodies including the Senate, Board of Studies, Management and Academic Councils, and Board of Examination have five years of tenure.

The university makes printed letterheads and visiting cards for the members and their office-bearers. The term of those members and office-bearers who were elected in 2017 ended on August 31, 2022.

However, some ex-members were found still using letterheads. In one of the cases, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court expressed displeasure over the use of letterheads by ex-Management Council Sanjay Nimbalkar.

Even the High Court made remarks about using the letterhead in a case by an ex-member. The university decided to take back the unused letterheads from the ex-members.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that all the ex-members of the authorities and bodies should take the court's orders seriously and surrender the letterhead, visiting cards and other materials to the administration up to December 12. He said that the former's members should stop the use of letterheads henceforth.