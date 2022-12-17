Ex-policeman robs youth

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A policeman after taking voluntary retirement attacked the PI of Jinsi police station Vyankatesh Kendrea a few days back. A case was registered against him with Jinsi police station. The policeman after coming from the jail on bail robbed a youth by taking him to a deserted place on December 15. A case has been registered and the accused ex-policeman Shaikh Mujahid Shaikh Osman (Nehrunagar, Katkat Gate) has been arrested.

Police said that Gulam Ahmed Fayyaz Khan (Arafat Masjid, Katkat Gate) was standing at a pan kiosk on December 15 night. Accused Mujahid abused and slapping him. Then he took him to a deserted place in the Kiradpura area on his mothercycle. Mujahid threatened the youth with a knife and snatched Rs 1,300 from his pocket.

Mujahid has taken voluntary retirement from the police department. A few days back, he made a brutal attack on PI Vyankatesh Kendre, in which he was seriously injured. The accused was out of prison on bail in this case. He was arrested on Saturday and he argued with the police.

Under the guidance of PI Ashok Bhandare, PSI Ashfaq Shaikh is further investigating the case.