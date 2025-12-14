Exam for new UG courses beginning at 268 centres today

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Examination Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the first-year examination of undergraduate courses, beginning on December 15.

The syllabus of the courses is based National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The examination department has informed that 268 examination centers have been designated in the affiliated colleges within the university's jurisdiction for these examinations.

Examinations for various UG courses in colleges affiliated with the university had already started last month.

However, due to the colleges submitting the examination forms at the last minute, the examination department faced the embarrassment of having to postpone the exams on the eve of the examination.

Subsequently, the second-year examinations for the courses had already started on November 28, while the first-semester examinations for the first year are starting from Monday. The examination department also informed that 81,000 students are appearing for this examination.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr B N Dole, Deputy Registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale, Assistant Registrar Bhagwan Phad, and others are working the examination.