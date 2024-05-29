Excellent performance by Greenvalley students
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2024 11:50 PM2024-05-29T23:50:15+5:302024-05-29T23:50:15+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Greenvalley School achieved a remarkable achievement in the 10th board exams with every single student securing distinction.
The school first ranker Rutuja Deshmukh (95.4%) was followed by Ranveer Patil (94.4%), and Sushant Kuber (93%). Principal Urmila Kanwar, and all the teachers expressed immense pride in the students' performance, extending congratulations to them. Director Dayal Singh commended the students for their hard work and perseverance.