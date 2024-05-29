Excellent performance by Greenvalley students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Greenvalley School achieved a remarkable achievement in the 10th board exams with every single student securing distinction.

The school first ranker Rutuja Deshmukh (95.4%) was followed by Ranveer Patil (94.4%), and Sushant Kuber (93%). Principal Urmila Kanwar, and all the teachers expressed immense pride in the students' performance, extending congratulations to them. Director Dayal Singh commended the students for their hard work and perseverance.