Excessive horn noise disrupts daily life in Phulambri wards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Municipal election campaigning in Phulambri has reached its peak, but loudspeakers and campaign horns are disturbing residents’ daily life. The noise is especially hard on the elderly, sick, and families with young children.

Fulambri has 17 wards, with three candidates contesting the mayoral post and 55 candidates for councilor positions. Around 50 horns are active across the city, many stopping at locations to broadcast at high volume. Despite police and election rules, several campaign vehicles are violating limits. Residents say the noise makes it difficult for children to sleep and disrupts routine activities. Horn usage is allowed from 8 am to 10 pm, but citizens report violations beyond these hours. “Violators will face legal action. Everyone must keep noise within limits and follow rules,” said Sanjay Sahane, Police Inspector, Phulambri police station. As campaigning intensifies, loud campaign horns are emerging as a major concern for Phulambri residents.