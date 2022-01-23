Excessive increase in use of cold, cough and fever pills

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

Fever, cold and cough are increasing due to climate change and third wave of corona. Most people use paracetamol to get rid of the fever. However, overdose of this drug increases the risk of kidney and liver problems. Therefore, people should avoid taking extra drugs without the prescribed dose, said the experts.

Follow the guidelines

Paracetamol tablets are available in 500 mg and 650 mg. Most of the time fever goes away in 500 mg tablets. Medicines for allergies, body aches and other ailments also contain paracetamol. Preferably one should avoid mixing drugs. Emphasis should be placed on taking plain paracetamol. Overdose can lead to side effects.

What should be the dose of paracetamol

Doctors recommend doses of paracetamol or a combination of drugs for fever or body aches. One dose of each pill in the morning, afternoon and evening is sufficient. Some tablets even come in 650 mg. It is also important to look at their capabilities. If patient recovers in a minimum dose then there is no need to take more than the maximum dose. Doctors may prescribe 3 to 8 tablets a day depending on the condition of the patient.

Children need more care

No medicine should be given to children without the advice of a doctor. The dose of the drug is fixed for each age group. In addition, the dose is increased or decreased depending on the symptoms. Paracetamol is given to infants in limited doses depending on the weight.

Paracetamol is a safe drug. However, those with liver problems and alcoholics should use it with caution. Any medicine should be taken in prescribed quantity only on the advice of a doctor. Do not increase the proportion unnecessarily, said Dr Mangala Borkar, senior pharmacologist, professor, department of geriatrics, GMCH.