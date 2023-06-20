Excision of civil areas of Cantonment Board gains momentum

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Ministry of Defence has constituted a high-level committee in connection with the merger of the three Cantonment Boards of Aurangabad, Dehu Road and Deolali with the municipal bodies.

Deputy Director (Q& C, New Delhi) Rajesh Kumar Sah issued the office memorandum on June 20, 2023.

The development indicates that the process of the merger of the Cantonment Board in the city has gained momentum.

The seven-member committee appoints Defence Department’s Joint Secretary (Land and Works) as the chairman, while the five members include a representative of the Maharashtra Government, an additional director general (Land, Works and Environment), an additional director general (Cantonments), Director (Defence Estates, Southern Command, Pune) and President of the concerned Cantonment Board and the chief executive officer of the Cantonment Board will act as the member secretary of the committee.

The committee will look into the details of proposed modalities prescribing the transfer/retention of assets and liabilities, Cantonment Board employees, pensioners and other issues, etc. for excision of civil areas of three Cantonments and their merger with the adjoining state municipalities, states the memorandum.