Exhibition of Nikam’s photos in Mumbai

Aurangabad, April 25:

The exhibition of the city photographer Kishor Nikam "Maharashtra Photo Exhibition 2022" will be held at NCPA Primal Art Gallery, Mumbai. The exhibition will be inaugurated on April 30 by MP Sharad Pawar while the guests of honour will be Chairman of Lokmat Group Vijay Darda and renowned photographer Sudharak Olwe. In this exhibition, the culture and natural prosperity of Maharashtra will be seen through photographs. The exhibition is being organised by Gajanan Dudhalkar.

Earlier, Nikam’s photos have been exhibited at Jahangir Art Gallery in Mumbai and various Art Galleries abroad. He has acquired several awards to his credit.

The exhibition will continue between April 30 to May 8 between 12 noon to 8 pm at NCPA Primal Art Gallery, Mumbai.