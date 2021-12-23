Exhibition on solving Maths problems easily held

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Rotary Club of Aurangabad Elite jointly organised an exhibition at Kalash Mangal Karyalaya on Thursday on Mathematics experimentation to make its learning easy.

Deputy director of Education Anil Sable inaugurated the exhibition. More than 800 teachers and students from five schools visited the exhibition.

Swati Samarth, Ujwal Borole, Sachin Solanki, Ramnath Thor, Ramesh Thakur, Sangeeta Gaikwad and others were present.

Director of Regional Academic Authority (RAA) Dr Kalimoddin Shaikh, Vaishali Jahagirdar, Yashwant Dabhade, Shriram Kedar distributed certificates to students and teachers.

Earlier, Sujata Avchat made an introductory speech. Pravin Lohade and Rajesh Hiwale conducted the proceedings of the programme. Prashant Hiwarde proposed a vote of thanks. The teachers brought 140 Mathematics concepts and displayed them through 100 different experiments.

Nilkant Losarwar from ZP school of Ambelohal and his 25 students and Nagesh Charpelwar from ZP Adul School along with his 25 students were given information to visitors. The participants were taking information about Mathematics concepts in the exhibition.