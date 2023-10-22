Expanding city sees increase in 'Ravan' effigies for Vijayadashami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to host ‘Ravan Dahan’ at five locations this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a unique tradition that has evolved with the growth of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the city will witness a remarkable increase in the number of towering 'Ravan' effigies as part of its Vijayadashami celebrations. This tradition, which began in 1982, has now expanded to five different locations within the city.

Colossal effigies of Ravan are set ablaze during Vijayadashami, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. In the early 1990s, Ravan Dahan was limited to the Cidco area of the city. However, as the city has grown and welcomed North Indian citizens seeking employment in the industrial areas of the city, the tradition of burning Ravan has spread to different areas. Last year, it made its debut at the ISKCON temple premises in Warud Phata.

Artists from UP crafting the gigantic statues

Chandbhai, an artist hailing from Uttar Pradesh, along with ten colleagues, has been responsible for crafting these gigantic Ravan statues for over two decades. They construct these effigies using eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, kamti, cloth, paper, and rope. Chandbhai arrives in the city a month before Vijayadashmi to oversee the creation of these impressive works of art. This tradition showcases the city's unique blend of cultures and its commitment to preserving age-old rituals with modern twists.

Ravan Dahan at five locations:

-Cidco N7 Ramlila ground: A 60-foot Ravan and a 50-foot Meghnad effigy are being prepared.

-Waluj: A towering 50-foot Ravan effigy will be ignited.

-TV Centre area: A 40-foot effigy of Ravan will be set ablaze.

-Mayurnagar area: A 55-foot Ravan will be burned on the ground.

-ISKCON temple premises at Warud Phata: A 30-foot high effigy of Ravan will be set alight.