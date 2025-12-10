Experts slam forest minister’s suggestion to release goats to trap leopards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Environmental experts have expressed strong displeasure over state forest minister Ganesh Naik’s order to release goats and sheep worth ₹1 crore into the forest to prevent leopards from entering human settlements. Speaking to Lokmat, the experts called the decision ‘unscientific, dangerous, and an insult to forest management.’ The forest minister is being widely criticised for such a directive.

In the last six months, leopards have created havoc in Pune, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Ahilyanagar, killing 37 people. To prevent leopards from entering human habitats, the forest minister has instructed forest officials to release goats and sheep worth ₹1 crore into forest areas where leopards reside.

A tragedy of forest management

“When a person with no understanding of forest systems becomes a forest minister, such irrational orders are issued. Anyone taking charge as forest minister should first receive basic training about the portfolio. Without understanding the natural behaviour of deer, wild boar, or leopards, decisions become laughable. Earlier, leopards survived on deer and wild boar in forests. Now, when a leopard is seen, people run with sticks, that’s the biggest mistake. Releasing goats in the forest won’t necessarily mean they’ll go straight into the leopard’s stomach. This is not a solution but a tragedy of forest management. We have destroyed the leopard’s natural habitat ourselves,” said honorary wildlife warden Kishor Pathak.

Goats are not leopard’s natural prey

“A leopard’s natural prey is deer and wild boar. Releasing goats means destroying the leopard’s natural hunting habits. If it gets easy prey, its hunting instinct will weaken. Some people may even try to take credit or benefit from this ‘goat release’ project. Theft of goats is also likely. Therefore, as per forest management principles, this decision is wrong,” said honorary wildlife warden Rajesh Thombre.

Experts emphasized that releasing goats into forests can never be a solution to leopard incursions into human settlements. They suggested the following measures:

– Protect the leopard’s natural habitat.

– Increase the number of natural prey species—deer, wild boar—inside forests.

– create public awareness to reduce human–leopard conflict.

– Adopt scientific forest management practices.

– Prevent encroachment into animal habitats for highways and development projects.