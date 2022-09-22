Exporters conclave begins at Massia office

Joint initiative of DIC and Massia

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

The two-day ‘Exporters Conclave’ organised at the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) office, Chikalthana by the District Industries Centre (DIC), Aurangabad began from Thursday.

In all, 20 stalls have been set up at the expo. Additional collector Anant Gavhane inaugurated the conclave. General manager of the DIC SB Rokde, Massia president Kiran Jagtap were present. Joint director (industries) BT Yashwante presented an action plan to promote the products in the district. Entrepreneur Ajinkya Save narrated his experience on exports. Pramod Taware, foreign trade development officer, gave information about the export promotion scheme of the Central Government. Engineering export promotion council officer Pratap Singh Bharda gave details of the export opportunities in various sectors. Abhay Hanchanal, former Massia president, commented on the opportunities, problems and solutions in exports. Mangesh Kedar of Bank of Maharashtra commented on the role of banks in exports. Massia vice president Anil Jagtap, Bhagwan Raut, secretary Rahul Mogale, Rajendra Chaudhary and entrepreneurs were present on the occasion.

Today last day

This exhibition of exportable goods of the district will be open to all on September 23 from 10 am to 5 pm. An appeal was made on behalf of Massia and DIC that everyone should take advantage of this exhibition.