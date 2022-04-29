Extension till May 10 for RTE admission

Process of free admission lingering

Aurangabad, April 29:

For the 25 per cent free admission in private schools, the documents of the children selected in the first round have been verified and the deadline for admission has been extended till May 10. This was the second extension as only 55 per cent admissions were confirmed. However, due to the fickleness of planning to implement the admission process on time, the parents of the children on the waiting list are worried, while the question arises as to whether the remaining 45 per cent admissions will be completed in this extended time.

The draws under the Right to Education were picked on March 30. The selection list was announced on April 4. Verification started from April 8. The deadline for admission was April 20 after verification of documents. However, due to holidays, delays in verification and admission, only 1,403 student's admissions were confirmed through RTE.

Prashant Sathe, president of the RTE parents association, had demanded an extension of the lingering admission process. It was extended till April 29, but now it has been extended till May 10, said RTE cell coordinator Sangeeta Sawale. For the 2022-23 academic session, 17,393 applications were received for 4,301 seats in 575 schools. In the first round, 4,193 students were selected. Out of which admission of 2394 students has been confirmed. Meanwhile, 55 per cent admission has been confirmed and 45 per cent seats are still vacant.