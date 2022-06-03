Extension to Maha Awas Yojana till June 30

Aurangabad, June 3:

The Maha Awas Yojana has received an extension for the second time. The scheme will continue till June 30. The State government introduced the Maha Awas Yojana in November 2020 to bring impetus to schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ramai Gharkul Yojana, Shabari Gharkul Yojana and Pardhi Gharkul Yojana. The validity of the scheme was till March 31, 2020. But it was extended till May 1.