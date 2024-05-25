Facilitation Centres for Polytechnic Admissions announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has released

the list of Facilitation Centres (FC) for the admissions to the first year of post-SSC diploma and direct second-year diploma in Engineering/ Technology for the academic year 2024-25.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) which has already announced the results of HSC while it will release SSC results on May 27. The process of registration for the polytechnic course admissions will begin soon.

The DTE has made available the required manpower and infrastructure for the smooth admission process through centres for submission of application forms, confirmation, uploading documents and verification of information for admissions.

47 Facilitation Centres in M’wada

There are 316 Facilitation Centres in the State. Of them, 47 are in eight districts of Marathwada. Some of the FCS of the region are as follows; Government Polytechnics (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Hingoli, Ambad and Jalna, Latur (boys and girls), Nanded, Dharashiv and Parbhani.

Facilitation Centres districts

Some of the Facilitation Centres in the districts are as follows;

--Shree Sai Samajik Vikas Sanstha, Nath Polytechnic-Paithan

--Gramodyogik Shikshan Mandal's MIT-Rotegaon

--Gramodyogik Shikshan Mandal's MIT, Satara Village

-- Shree Bharavnath Nisarga Mandal, Diploma in Engineering and

Technology-Paithan Road

--Shiva Trust's Sharadchanraji Pawar Polytechnic College

-- Chatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha, CSMS Sansthas

College of Polytechnic, Kanchanwadi.

--Vinayakrao Patil Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Institute Of

Engineering and Technology-Kannad

--P ES Polytechnic-Nagsenvan,

--Shri Sai Institute of Technology (Polytechnic)-Chikalthana