Fact finding report to be submitted to govt, police

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has formed a committee to inquire in the matter of ablaze of the research students recently. The fact finding report of the committee led by the registered will be received on Thursday. The report will be then sent to the state government, higher education department and the police, said vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

A research student from the Zoology department of Dr Babasaheb Amedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) immolated himself at the laboratory of Government Institute of Forensic Science and hugged the girl research student in one-sided love on Monday. The boy succumbed to the burns while the girl is being treated. Dr Yeole formed a committee led by registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, head of the department Dr E R Martin and Dr Anjali Rajbhoj and asked to submit the report in two days. The committee will submit the report on Thursday. The committee will prepare a report based on the information received from various sources, Dr Yeole said.