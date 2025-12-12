Faculty Workshop on Modern Defence Radar Systems at MIT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Institute of Technology (MIT) conducted a week-long Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Modern Defence Radar Systems” from December 5 to 9. The program saw participation from 41 researchers, postgraduate students, and experts. Sessions covered radar fundamentals, phased array technology, signal processing, and industry-grade simulation tools.

The workshop began with former vice-chancellor of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr. Vijay Pandharipande. Dr. Y. Ravinder, Abhishek Kadri, and Aniruddha Kulkarni led demonstrations on radar-camera fusion, sonar operations, and X-band pulse radar emulators. On the final day, Dr. Vijay Pandharipande and Dr. Shilpa Nandedkar discussed advanced topics including phase shifters, radar signal processing, and system design.

The closing ceremony was attended by president Dr. Yajnavir Kavde, director general prof. Munish Sharma, Dr. Vijay Pandharipande, and MIT director Dr. Nilesh Patil. coordinators Dr. Nandedkar, Dr. Sumedha Borde, Dr. Abhilasha Mishra, prof. Mansi Vargantwar and others ensured the success of the workshop.

Photo Caption: Dr. Vijay Pandharipande and others presenting certificates at MIT.