Fadnavis is honest regarding Maratha reservation: Vikhe-Patil claims

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking an honest stand regarding Maratha reservation. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister said that he would personally meet Manoj Jarange-Patil and explain this stand.

He was in the city today to attend the meeting of the regulatory authority of the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation.

When asked whether the two NCPs would come together, Vikhe-Patil said that unification campaigns are currently underway in the State; this is their (NCP) internal matter.

“Sharad Pawar achieved success in the Lok Sabha coincidentally. However, he suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly. It does not seem that he would get any strength now,” he said.

As his attention was drawn to the fact that funds for the schemes were running short, the minister said that even if funds were short today, funding would be available in the supplementary budget.

Minister Sanjay Shirsat is angry since the funds of the Social Justice Department were diverted to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. On this point, he said Shirsat had recently become a minister who should understand the work a little.