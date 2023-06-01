FAME demands to extend summer vacation for CBSE schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Federation of All India Minority Educational (FAME), a non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) demanded to give an extension to summer schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) considering a temperature rise.

All the schools across the State will reopen on June 15 after summer vacation as per the directives of the State Government. In a memorandum submitted to the Regional Director of CBSE (Pune), the FAME stated that there is an intense heatwave in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region currently.

General Secretary of the Federation Khalid Saifuddin said that heat-related illness poses significant risks to human health. The students may suffer illness dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.

“If the summer vacations are extended, it will reduce adverse effects of heat on students, staff and faculty members of the schools,” he added.