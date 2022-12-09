Family members of national coach spend night in chilly cold

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Around 20 goons on Wednesday forcibly entered the house of lawn tennis national coach RAjendra Dungwal and severely beat his mother and daughter when he and his wife had gone to Mumbai to attend a marriage. The attackers later took away the articles from the house and gained control over the house. Dungwal and his family members had to spent the entire night on the ground in chilly cold. Still, no one gave them shelter. The sports lovers in the city have expressed deep resentment over the incident.

Dungwal train the tennis players from the city and provide them training at N-2, Cidco ground since September 1, 1989. He is living in a house in N-2 area for around 20 years. On Wednesday afternoon when Dungwal and his wife were in MUmbai, accused Vijay Patil and other around 20 people entered his house and severely beat his 79 years old mother and daughter and took away all the articles from the house.

His mother and daughter had to spent the entire night in open space. Dungwal returned on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the accused.

He and his family members had to spent the nights without shelter for three days. No one had given them shelter due to which there is a resentment over the incident in the city.

Accused get PC till Dec 12

Accused Vijay Chakitrao Patil (42, Thackeraynagar, Mukundwadi) and Sanjay Nivrutti Hiwarale (45, Briwadi, MIDC, Chikalthana) have been arrested by the Mukindwadi police. On Friday, judicial magistrate S M Bohra remanded them in the police custody till December 12.