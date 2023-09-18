Farewell given to Bishop Kasab on retirement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rev M U Kasab has retired as Bishop of Marathwada diocese after performing religious and social services for 16 years. He was given farewell in a programme held at a Hall in Christ Church of Cantonment, recently.

Priests from the diocese, office-bearers, executive body members, women wing members, representatives of Sunday school and others were present.

Rev M U Kasab said that all should strive to live in the spirit of love by maintaining the slogan ‘Unity, Witness and Service’ of the Church of North India (CNI). He said that all should practise 'justice, equality and universal brotherhood.

Rev S S Battise performed the prayer. Honorary secretary of the diocese Dr Lal Bahadur Kamble made an introductory speech. Rev P K Aksal, Rev S Y Ghule, Rev M D Jadhav, Rev Anand Khandgale and treasurer of the diocese Rev Daniel Aswale were also present.

Its vice president Rev S S Khandagale took the review of Bishop Kasab’s tenure and lauded his services. After prayer, members of different boards and committees felicitated Bishop Kasab. The office-bearers of the dioces also spoke.