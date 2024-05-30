Farewell to be given to 1 Prof & 3 employees in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A farewell ceremony will be organised at Mahatma Phule Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on May 31 on the retirement of a professor and three employees.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the function. Professor and Head of the Department Dr Sadhna Pande, employees Prakash Jagatp, Parichay Mangal Aherkar and Gulab Mungse will retire on Friday.

Dr Sadhna Pande has been in the field of teaching and research for the past three decades. She has also worked in different posts, including dean, registrar, director of foreign students cell and member of the executive body of Law University.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, incharge registrar Dr Ganesh Manza, head of the general administration department Dr Kailas Pathrikar will also grace the event.