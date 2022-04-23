Farewell to CBSE 10th Graders at Winchester

Aurangabad, April 21: Winchester International School bade farewell to the 10th graders, the first batch that will appear in CBSE examination, recently. Outgoing students were in tears as they were obtaining autographs of their teachers. The latter gave them last moment tips to perform well in Term–2 CBSE examinations which would commence on April 26. Principal Dr Afsar Khan guided the students and wished them best luck for their first public examination.